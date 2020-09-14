Jessica Binion Hall
Attended Refuge Pentecostal Church
Jessica Binion Hall, 26, wife to Aaron Hall, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Clay City. Jessica was born on April 1, 1994 in Georgetown to Douglas and Rebecca Thacker Binion. Jessica attended Refuge Pentecostal Church in Alabama. She enjoyed studying the zodiac signs, crocheting, arts, crafts and loved the great outdoors.
Along with her parents and her husband, Jessica is survived by her children, Isaac Hall, Natalie Hall, and Violet Hall; brothers and sisters, Tyler Binion, Christina (Cody) Slusher, Joey Hall, David Hall, Josh Hall, Cassie Hall, and Christian Richbourg; mother-in-law, Charlene Hall of Punta Gorda, Florida; and father-in-law, Greg Hall of Washington State. Jessica is the granddaughter of Mary Lou Thacker and Harvey Thacker, and the late Velma Stacy and Charles Binion.
Visitation for Jessica will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Rodney Brazil will be officiating the service with burial in Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Douglas Binion, Aaron Hall, Cody Slusher, Joey Hall, David Mansfield, Greg Hall, Andy Thacker, Tyler Binion, Brian Thacker, Cody Burgess and David Paul Binion.
