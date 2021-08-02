Jessie B. Clark
Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Jessie B. Clark, 95, of Georgetown, died peacefully at her home. She was born July 1, 1926 in Williamson, West Virginia, daughter of the late George B. and Helen Coiner Baker.
Jessie (Nanny) is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Dallas Blankenship; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jessica and Jeff McClanahan; three great grandchildren, Sydney, J.J. and Luke McClanahan; one niece, Mary Pat Dobbins; and three nephews, Joe Bray, George B. Baker, III, and Norman Baker. Jessie is also survived by many beloved friends in Huntington, West Virginia, Georgetown, at Windsor Gardens, and from 56 years of living on Eastwood Drive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Clark; one sister, Bert Bray; two brothers, George B. Baker, Jr. and John C. Baker; and one nephew, George Bray.
Jessie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her love of nature and kind spirit will be treasured by those who love her for many generations.