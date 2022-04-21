Jessie G. Gragg
1980 Woman of the Year
Jessie G. Gragg, 90, passed away at home in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 9, 2022. She will be long remembered as an amazing wife and mother, dedicated to her faith, family, friends and community.
She was born in Pickens County, South Carolina, and is survived by daughters Cheryl Gragg, Ruth Colnot (Marcel) and Joy McIver (Rob), daughter-in-law Lisa Pause (John); and grandchildren Megan, Claire, Sam, Alain, Sonia, Audrey, and Gantt. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Alan Gragg, their son Wayne Gragg, her parents, and her nine siblings.
She attended Mars Hill College where she met Alan. She received an Associate Arts degree from the Literary Department at Mars Hill and completed her B.A. degree at Carson-Newman College. She returned to her Pickens County High School class reunion on a regular basis and attended the most recent one in 2021.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, and was the third woman ordained as a deacon for that congregation. Her church membership transferred to subsequent Baptist Churches as the family relocated. As a devout Christian, Jessie lived her faith through community service and received recognition for her contributions over the years from such organizations as The Red Cross, American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity, Scott County Chamber of Commerce, and Food for Fairview. She faithfully visited homebound seniors, nursing home residents and hospital patients. Her individual connections were profound as she related to people as individuals, remembering their names and stories. She was often on a first name basis with people she encountered in everyday interactions at the grocery store, mailbox or recycling bins.
What she did and wanted for her own family and children, she did and wanted for all other families and children. Jessie taught for five years in the public school system and remained a life-long advocate for educational opportunities for everyone. Jessie worked tirelessly to promote quality education and community services for youth through various agencies, including the Georgetown Daycare Center, Youth Outreach Center, Coalition on Teenage Pregnancy, and Swannanoa Youth Development Center. She often connected individually with young people by learning about their unique interests and tailoring collections of books and art supplies to meet those interests.
Having taught Social Studies and Civics, she believed in being an informed voter and actively engaged in the democratic process. Late in life Jessie continued to volunteer for voter precinct activities and work at polling places on Election Day. She desired and expected elected officials to be “informed, objective, fair and consistent” and to work for all citizens. She based her political support on whether a candidate reflected those qualities, and over the years rewarded many with a well-placed yard sign.
Her love of cooking was only matched by her love of feeding others. She established, organized and served multiple food pantries and locally served as the Executive Director of Food for Fairview. While her fudge and yeast bread recipes won awards, it was her chili, cornbread and poundcake that won many hearts.
When named “Woman of the Year” by the Georgetown Women’s Club in 1980, Jessie was aptly described as being “known throughout the community for her intelligent concern, her independent spirit, her Christian sensitivity, and her community service.” This was the way she lived her entire life.
Jessie was interred following a graveside service on April 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, North Carolina. Please join the family for a light brunch followed by a service at 11:30 a.m.
Morris Funeral Home (Asheville) and Chapman Funeral Chapel (Brunswick, Georgia) are providing funeral services. Further information is available at www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Jessie may be made to Food for Fairview, North Carolina. Meals on Wheels of Asheville/Buncombe County or a local food pantry or other organization of your choice.