Devoted member of the Georgetown congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jessie Ingram Johnson, 78, passed peacefully in her home on Sept. 14, 2022. Born in Berea to mother Lillie Mae Ingam and father Dan Ingram. She was in the loving care of her family.
She is preceded in death by three of her brothers Hershal Neely, Simon Neely and John Ingram. She was a beloved sister, mother and grandmother, and a devoted member of the Georgetown congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She will continue to live on in the hearts of her siblings Dan Ingram Jr., Jerry (Gail) Ingram, Janice (Kevin ) Krider and Joyce Lamb. She will always be loved and missed by her only child Sheri(Danny) Richie, her pride and joys Kaleigh Stacy, Falon Stacy and Jace Stacy. She will also live on in her nieces and nephews, her great nieces and nephews, and her great great nieces and nephews. She will be also be missed by her congregation, her many friends and neighbors.
Her Memorial Service is as follows: Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Georgetown, 1001 East Main Street Extended. All are welcome to attend.
