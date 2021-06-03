Jimmie Sue Griffin
Member of Southern Heights Baptist Church
Jimmie Sue Griffin, 85, widow of James Kenneth Griffin, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born March 18, 1936 in Irvine, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Mildred Ratliff Ashurst. Jimmie Sue was a 1953 graduate of Garth High School. She was a devoted member of Southern Heights Baptist Church in Lexington, where she enjoyed caring for the children in the church nursery and preparing the Wednesday night meals. Jimmie Sue had a passion for many things, some of those included sewing, traveling and her collection of Paul Sawyer prints.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jimmie Sue was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Cox, brother, Everett Louis Ashurst, daughter-in-law, Debbie Griffin, and grandson, Richard Paul Fowler. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jeanne Ritchey, Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Kenny Griffin (Sarah), Salvisa, Kentucky, Sandy Griffin, Lexington, grandchildren, Brian Fowler (Heather), Brooke Pearce (Jeff), Brad Griffin (Ashley), Sherri Griffin Schmonsky (Shawn), Josh Flora (Kayla), Michael Griffin, Ashley Griffin, Courtney Beck, Emily Miniard, 19 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Barbara (Tiny) Cook (Jim Bob), Ruby Griffin, Shirley Hoffman, brother-in-law, Johnny Griffin (Jane), niece, Suzie Simerl (Alan), nephew, Ted Cox (Amy), and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Brother John Cravens officiating and music performed by Bob Griffin. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Brad Griffin, Brian Fowler, Josh Flora, Jeff Pearce, Shawn Schmonsky, Scotty Middleton, and Matt Ehlman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Jimmie Sue’s tribute page at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.