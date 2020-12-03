Jo Ann Bush
Member of First United Methodist Church
Jo Ann Bush, 76, loving wife to Forrest Bush, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Lexington. She was born January 18, 1944 in Waldron, Arkansas to the late Kello Fare and Atha Dean Lee Taff. Jo Ann was a member of First United Methodist Church, retired from Lexington Plastic Molding, and enjoyed gardening.
Along with her husband, Forrest, she is survived by son, Jon D. Castleberry (Amy) of Lexington; grandchildren, Adam Castleberry and David Castleberry, both of Lexington; brother, Ken L. Taff of Shelbyville; nieces, Laura Robinson (James) of Shelbyville and Jenny Sims (Travis) of Carlisle.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Jo Ann’s name to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (www.curealz.org).
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.