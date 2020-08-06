Jo Ella Michael

 

Jo Ella Michael, 86, widow of Audrey, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown.  Graveside service will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Georgetown Cemetery.  www.tuckeryocumwilson.com .

