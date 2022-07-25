Joan Bailey Herrington
Member of First Church of the Nazarene
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 10:36 pm
Joan Bailey Herrington, 81, wife to Jackie Herrington, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born in Scott County on Oct. 11, 1940, to the late Joseph and Wilma Hatcher Bailey. Joan was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Early Risers Homemaker, Silver Belles Red Hatters, National Honors Society, Kentucky Colonel, Eastern Star, and Rising Star 115. She was a former Administrative Assistant at Caraustar.
In addition to her husband, Jackie, she will be lovingly missed by her children, Michael (Amy) Dewes, and Angela Royce, both of Georgetown; five grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Cathy Dewes, and Lisa Paul; brother, Joseph Freeman Bailey, and sister Annetta Scott.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with pallbearers being her grandchildren.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to, Joan’s tribute wall on www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
