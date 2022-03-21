Joan E. (Combs) Whitaker
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother
Joan E. (Combs) Whitaker, 77, beloved wife of Reverend Jack E. Whitaker, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born May 17, 1944 in Hazard, daughter of the late Albert and Mary L. (Kilgore) Combs.
Joan was a founding member of the Pastoral team that started The Old Paris Road Church Of God and she ministered alongside her husband. She was devoted to her church and was active in the ladies ministry. She enjoyed sewing and was a founding member of the Yak & Sew Group. Joan loved family gatherings and she adored her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her children, Anna (Bill) Lake, Jacquelin (Joe) Murphy, Elmer K. (Briget) Whitaker and John (Misty) Whitaker; ten grandchildren, Ethan (Kelli) Lake, Nathan Lake, Joseph Murphy, Jack Murphy, Mary Grace Murphy, Hannah Whitaker, Allison Whitaker, Natalie Whitaker, Harley Whitaker and Mason Whitaker. Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Gay P. Combs Jr.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Old Paris Road Church Of God, 1859 Old Paris Road, Lexington, Kentucky, where services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21 with Pastor Joseph Grant and Pastor George Moxley officiating. Private burial will be at The Lexington Cemetery. Joan’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Old Paris Road Church Of God, Post Office Box 12822, Lexington , Kentucky 40583.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ladies that so lovingly cared for Joan and became dear friends. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.