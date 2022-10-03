Joan Glasgow Tallon, 68, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Feb. 26, 1954, to the late Nora Gemmell and John Glasgow and later moved to Long Island with her family.
She spent most of her adult life living in the house built by her late husband, Robert Joseph Tallon, in Gray Court, South Carolina. There they raised three children and gave a home to many animals over the years. Joanie loved gardening, cooking, and giving her time to the local animal shelter.
Joanie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Azura (Steve) Tirozzi, Clay (Rebecca) Tallon, and Brooke Tallon, and her five grandchildren, Tallon Tirozzi, Nico Tirozzi, Skye Carter, Nova Mahon, and Hewlett Mahon. She is also survived by her sister Carole Fawcett and lifelong friend Craig Vial, from South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Tallon, her lifelong friend Tonda Vial, and her beloved Yorkie, Jerry. Her end of life included amazing caregivers, Crystal Hash, Bre Hash, Jennifer Brumley, and Shannon Darnell.
A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held in upstate South Carolina at a later date.
Charitable contributions may be given in Joan’s name to ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
