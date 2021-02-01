Joan Patricia Lewis Coffman
Loving mother
Joan Patricia Lewis Coffman, 68, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She was born July 8, 1952, in Pasadena, California. Daughter of Dolly Lee Miller and Elmer John Lewis. Preceded in death by two brothers John Gardner Lewis and Robert Geoffery Lewis and former husband Eugene McKinley Coffman. Joan attended Adelphi, Marshal, and Transylvania University with a Bachelors in Biology and Zoology and a minor in English Literature. She later went on to obtain her RN in Nursing. She was a good woman who loved the ICU, went to the burns unit for a number of years, and taught CPR to thousands of people for simply the cost of the certification. In Meadowthorpe, she started pack 911 cub scout troop for the children of the community to have a positive impact on the local youth. A loving mother of two, John Coffman and Vanessa Coffman/Williams. A selfless mother who was devoted to making the world just a little bit better than when she found it.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown in honor of Joan Coffman.
Face covings and social distancing will be required at the church.
