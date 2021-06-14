JoAnn Himes
Member of Claysville Christian Church
JoAnn Himes, 85, passed away June 13, 2021. Born in Lexington on Jan. 2, 1936 to the late Clyde Eason Sr. and Sally Virginia Eason. JoAnn was a Lafayette High School graduate, a member of Claysville Christian Church in Harrison County and was a retiree in the 90’s from Square D. (Schneider). She loved to watch KET, garden, tour old historic homes and visiting with her friends and going on day trips. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Himes and a son, Lane Himes. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Denise (Rick) Mason; grandson, Chris (Caitlyn) Mason; and two brothers, Clyde (Carolyn) Eason Jr. and Wayne Eason.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home — Main Street.
Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial following at The Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following: KET, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Salvation Army or American Red Cross.