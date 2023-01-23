JoAnn Tungate Lyons
JoAnn Tungate Lyons, 80, widow of James Hayden Lyons, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Born on Burgess Farm in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Tungate and Bernice Crupper (Harry) Marshall.
A retired transportation director with Hoover Wire Products, she enjoyed camping, car shows and various sporting events. She was a member of Porter Christian Church, was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, James Gregory (Mary Ellen) Lyons and Steven Scott (Wendie) Lyons; sister, Rebecca (Ted) Beckham; grandchildren, Tom (Nicole) Lyons, Jon Lyons, Kaytee Lyons, Hayden Lyons and Macie Lyons; great grandchildren, Luca Lyons-Diaz, Sofia Lyons-Diaz and Arlin Lauderback; brother-in-law, Paul Beckon. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Brenda Kay Beckon.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Benny Robbins. Burial will follow at Porter Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Tom Lyons, Jon Lyons, Hayden Lyons, Jason Beckham, Micah Emmons and Michael Emmons. Honorary bearers will be Macie Lyons, Kaytee Lyons, Nicole Diaz, Ted Beckham, Paul Beckon and Buddy Riddle. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Porter Christian Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
