John Anthony Conn
Member of Centenary United Methodist Church
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John Anthony Conn, 55, of Harrodsburg, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
He was born Nov. 1, 1966 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his parents James E. Conn in 1996, and Annabel Peters Conn in 2011. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Laura Conn Blackard in 1990; and brothers James A. Conn in 2019 and Robert Conn in 2021.
John graduated from Paul G. Blazer high school in 1984. He was member of the choir, football team, and enjoyed studying German. He also attended ACTC and Eastern Kentucky University where he completed a bachelors degree in biology. John was a lifetime member at Centenary United Methodist Church. John worked at Toyota, Furniture World, and volunteered his time at Cummins Ferry RV Resort. John also sought knowledge through studying many academic subjects; astronomy, physics, biology. He enjoyed sharing that knowledge and other sage advice with friends and family through ‘John Talks’. John’s hobbies included cheering on the Fighting Irish and The Bears, hiking, traveling, and cooking. He will long be remembered for his witty sense of humor and compassion for others.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Judy A. Conn of Ashland; wife Cynthia Conn of Harrodsburg (in-laws James P. Horine, Glenn Ray and Sally J. Soard), son, Elijah Roush; daughter, Abigail Roush; nephews, Christopher A. Blackard, Blake Edwin Taylor, and Spencer Allen Conn; and niece Audra Gabriella Conn.
A celebration of life will be held at Harmony Christian Church, in Georgetown, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 with visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a service following at 4 p.m. We ask you to honor John by wearing a Hawaiian or tropical shirt to the visitation and/or service.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor John’s charitable spirit by donating to your favorite charity or organization.