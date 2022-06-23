John Daniel Blevins, 95, of Georgetown passed away on Wednesday June 22, 2022.
John was born on September 26, 1926 in Carter County to William and Goldie Roxie (Lewis) Blevins. He was a 1944 graduate of Olive Hill High School and attended University of Kentucky where he pledged Delta Chi. John lived in Little Rock, Bourbon County with his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth and two daughters. John was most passionate about starting a cattle business with Carl and Brenda McGlone, B and M Limosin.
Later, John and Elizabeth relocated to Lexington where they were members of The First Christian Church. John was also a proud member of the Big Elm Country Club and elected as a Kentucky Colonel in 1981. John retired after 29 years of service from the Burley Tobacco Growers Co-op where he worked as the Vice President — Leaf. In retirement, John loved to spend his time with family and friends, playing golf, going on walks, winning at card games, and traveling. John became a resident of Georgetown in 2014 and has since been under the care of a close and valued family friend, Kenny Farley.
John will be dearly missed by his family: his two children Roxana Blevins and Jill Wells Terbeest (Jim). Popaw is survived by his grandchildren, Elly Boyd (Micheal), Emily Dyer (Travis), Daniel-Taylor Wells (Becca), Enelio Moreno and 10 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth H. Blevins. John was also surrounded by dear friends and family who were blessed to know him.
John will be memorialized with a private family graveside service. The family has asked that memorial contributions be sent to www.hospicefoundation.org. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
