John Francis Sutton
Graduate of Scott County High School
John Francis Sutton, 64, husband of Faith Sutton passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Nov. 26, 1957 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late William Sanford Sutton and Ann Semones Sutton. John was a 1975 graduate of Scott County High School. He was a master carpenter and enjoyed fishing, travelling and gardening.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Faith Lafon Sutton, Hustonville, daughter, Brandy Howard, Hillister, Texas, grandchildren, Dusty Howard, Gauge Howard, brothers, William David Sutton, Orlando, Florida, Mark Sutton, Georgetown, several nieces and nephews and longtime special friend, Larry Holland. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Laura Gullett.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be, Dusty Howard, Charles Dunn, Jon Smith, Zach Sutton, Mark Sutton, and David Sutton.
