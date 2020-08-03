John "Johnny" Henry Mulberry Jr.
Owner of Mulberry Excavating
John “Johnny” Henry Mulberry Jr., 65, husband of Donna (Hayes) Mulberry, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1955 in Owenton, son of the late John Henry and Juanita Florence (Michael) Mulberry Sr. Johnny was the owner and operator of Mulberry Excavating for many years and helped his friends and family anytime that he could. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, “Happy Hour” with his friends who called him “Bubba” and Johnny adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife, Johnny is survived by his daughter, Lea “Ashley” (Josh) Belcher; his son, John “Casey” (Megan) Mulberry; his step-son, Robert Gerald Stevens; six grandchildren, Layla Belcher, Thomas Belcher, Jacqueline Belcher, Tiffany Belcher, John Harrison Mulberry and Henry Alan Mulberry; two brothers, Rick Mulberry and Jerry Mulberry. Besides his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Mulberry.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.