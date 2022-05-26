John Joseph Ilg, 71, husband of Patty Ilg, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on February 26, 1951 to the late John P. and Margaret Baum Ilg. He retired from the United States Post Office, spent many years farming, and member of the Knights of Columbus in New Jersey.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Ilg.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Patty Alcorn Ilg, and son Krystoferjon Ilg.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Luke Van Hoose. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be Robert Whaley, J.C. Whaley, Brian Whaley, Shannon Alcorn, Danny Canafax, and Aaron Rader. Honorary Pallbearers will be Blanche Canafax, Janice Canafax, and James, Alcorn. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on John’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
