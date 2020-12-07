John L. Manning
Member of Highland Baptist Church
John L. Manning, 78, of Georgetown passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. He was born in Bristol, Virginia on Oct. 7, 1942 to the late Edward and Eunice Manning. He retired from IBM/Lexmark after 30 years. He was currently treasurer at Highlands Baptist Church in Lexington, where he was a member.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Manning. He is survived by his current wife, Michelle Manning and his son, Marlin Manning and three sisters: Nancy (Norman) Cornett, Sally (Raleigh) Frazier and Margaret (Gerald) Carson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church (483 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, KY 40503.) Entombment will be held at the Burchell Family Cemetery (behind Manchester Memorial Gardens) in Manchester, KY after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers (John was not a fan of flowers,) please give to the building fund of Highlands Baptist Church, 2032 Parallel Road, Lexington, KY 40511 or Freedom Fund at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
