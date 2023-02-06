John Ray Jones

John Ray Jones, 74, husband of Evalena Jones, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Born Aug. 12, 1948 in Scott County, he was the son of Ida Mae Miller Hockensmith and the late George Walker “Red” Jones. 

