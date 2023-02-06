John Ray Jones, 74, husband of Evalena Jones, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Born Aug. 12, 1948 in Scott County, he was the son of Ida Mae Miller Hockensmith and the late George Walker “Red” Jones.
John Ray was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, a former employee of Johnson Control and the City of Georgetown. He was a faithful member of Victory Tabernacle. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Jones, brother-in-law, Charles Jones, and nephew, Daryl Jones.
John Ray will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 40 years, Evalena Vest Jones, mother, Ida Mae Hockensmith, daughters, Melissa (Brian) Perry, Kelly (Patrick) Jones-Young, Sharon Stacy (Jimmy) Donathon, grandchildren, Megan (Cameron) Hughes-Nixon, Daniel Isaiah King, Shelby Houston, Letha Stacy Smith, April Stacy Cade, and great-granddaughter, Presley Salazar.
No services are planned at this time. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on John Ray’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.