John William Hall, 99, widower of Phoebe Ann Gray Hall, died on Nov. 20, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1923 in Scott County to the late Robert Bryan and Ann Kemper Hall. He was a farmer, business man and attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He was a wealth of knowledge and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, John W. Hall IV, David Gray Hall, and sister, Emily Hall Butcher.
John will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Allen Bryan Hall, Georgetown, Keith Douglas Hall, Azel, Texas, grandchildren, Allen Bryan Hall, Jr., Leslie Cambron Tucker, Tiffany Hall, David McClellen Hall, Andrea Hall, John W. Hall, V., and several great grandchildren.
Services are being planned for a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on John’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.