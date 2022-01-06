Johnnie Ison
U.S. Army Veteran
Johnnie Ison, 72, of Campbellsburg, husband of Kay Marlene Ison passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Louisville. Born June 15, 1949 in Georgetown he was the son of the late George and Viola Mae Bryant Ison, Jr. Johnnie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Clark Equipment and in maintenance for General Electric. Johnnie was a proud member of the NRA and a true family man. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Thomas Ison.
Johnnie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Kay Marlene Davis Ison, Campbellsburg, children, Jason Ison, Campbellsburg, Brandie (Neil) Stivers, Eminence, Amy (Mark) Thompson, Campbellsburg, sisters, Brenda Roberts, Williamstown, Esther Glass, Florence, grandchildren, Tre Stivers, Kendall Thompson, Jacob Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Jason Ison, Mark Thompson, Neil Stivers, Tre Stivers, Jacob Thompson, Lee Ison, Steven Wood and Jeremiah Haddix. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.