Johnny Charles Daum

Johnny Charles Daum, 74, widower of Doris Lee Daum and retired boiler room engineer with Square D, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.  Memorials services will be private.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Daum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you