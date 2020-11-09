Johnny Evans
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Johnny Evans, 70, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Lourdes Hospital in Paducah of natural causes.
He was born Nov. 7, 1949 in Maysville, he is the son of the late James and Edith Bretz Evans.
He was a member of the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton. He loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing, bowling and skeet shooting.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Larry and Louis Evans. He is survived by his wife Karen Evans of Grand Rivers; three sons Johnny Evans Jr., James Evans both of Georgetown and Andy Tuttle of Orlando, Florida; one daughter Amy Turner of Georgetown; three brothers Danny Evans of Lexington, Gene Evans of Nicholasville and Ricky Evans of Georgetown; two sisters Judy and Debbie Godby both of Lexington and seven grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. until memorial service time at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God, 1220 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, Kentucky with Pastor Anthony Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Twin Lakes Worship Center Building Fund, 4166 US Highway 641 N., Benton, Kentucky 42025.