Joseph A. Cook
Member of Faith Baptist church
Joseph A. Cook, 79, husband to Eleanor Faye Moore Cook, passed away, in Georgetown on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Bagdad, Kentucky on July 9, 1942 to the late George and Ethel Eden Cook. Joseph was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort, was a mechanic with the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and was a U.K. basketball fan. He was a people person, most giving and helpful to others, and most of all he loved his family.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Joseph is survived by his children: Tina Boyd (Lee), Anita Fields (Ron), Lori Peters (Bryan), all of Georgetown, Lana Hodge (Greg) of Lexington, and Leslie F. Cook (Michele) of Frankfort; 13 grandchildren: Tony Fields, Christopher McClanahan, Patrick McClanahan, Amanda Hamilton, Misty Barker, Monica Salaimeh, Marc Cook, Nicole Cook, Jordan Peters, Aric Cook, Aiden Cook, and Julian Payton, and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ratchford, of Eminence. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joey Bradley; brothers and sisters, John Cook, Clyde Cook, Donald Cook, Danny Cook, George Cook, Sherry Harp, Frances Yount, Flossie Burge, Dorothy Hibbard, and Jean Hardin.
No services are planned.
