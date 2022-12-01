Joseph Adam Kidwell, 44, of Georgetown, died Nov. 28, 2022. Born Oct. 10, 1978 in Lexington. Adam was the son of Calvin and Nancy Simms Kidwell.
Adam is survived by his wife, Jessica Pirtle Kidwell; daughter, Ada Mae; two sisters, Kelly Jacobs, and Carrie Kidwell; brother, Caleb Kidwell (Brittany); grandmother, Ada Simms; nieces and nephews, Abby, Mollie Grace, Chloe, Wesley J., Addeline, Ethan, Clark, and Wesley K.; father and mother-in-law, Danny and Lisa Pirtle, sister in law, Jennifer Pirtle, sister and brother in law, Bethany and Josh Wood; and several aunts and uncles and cousins. Honorary Pallbearers are, Joe Thurmond, Corey Alsop, Chad Mason, Ryan Mason, Tommy Steele, Shaun Gooden, EJ Ansuini, and Ron Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 726 Lemons Mill Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Visitation will be prior from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Pastor Mike Justice, Pastor Arnie Wilson, Dr. Greg Mason, and Rev. Howard Wilson will be officiating the service. Great Crossing Funeral & Cremation, 1400 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40505 is in charge of arrangements.
