Joseph Eric Lewis, 56, of Georgetown, husband of Roxanna Chrisman Lewis, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Frankfort Reginal Medical Center. Born Jan. 20, 1966 in Nuernberg, Germany.
Joe was a graduate of North Hardin High School and served in the National Guard. He is a member of Christ’s body and God’s Church and was presently attending Mt. Eden Christian Church in Lexington. Joe loved his family and his fellowship with his family of Christian believers, especially his Bible study meetings with the Knuckleheads. He also had many friends and acquaintances in the retail world of Staples, Office Depot, and Dollar Tree. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending football games and fireworks. He was an avid University of Louisville fan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Campbell and stepfather, Edgar Vincent Halloway Sr.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his father, Lawrence Edward (Linda) Lewis, Braselton, Georgia; his siblings, Lonnie (Michelle) Lewis, Elizabethtown, Daniel (Kathy) Lewis, Big Clifty, Kentucky Doug (Cathy) Lewis, Irvington, Kentucky, Bethany McKinney, Fredericksburg, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; his hunting buddy, Charlie Hicks; and “The Boys”, Jacob and Hunter Tackett.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Mt. Eden Christian Church, 8568 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY. Service of Remembrance will follow at 8 p.m., then at the conclusion of the service everyone is invited to stay for a special fireworks tribute to honor Joe and his love of fireworks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grundy Mountain Mission School (www.mmskids.org) Ph.#.276-935-2954 and/or White Fields Overseas Evangelism (www.white-fields.org) Ph.# 417-291-7225. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and to share memories on Joe’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
