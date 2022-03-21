Joseph Freeman Bailey
U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Veteran
Joseph Freeman Bailey, 85, a resident of Georgetown, passed away quietly at home with his family on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Joseph was born on July 12, 1936 in Turkeyfoot, a community of Georgetown.
Joseph traveled throughout the US, working in the oil fields of Oklahoma, and working as a ranch hand in Arizona and managed a ranch in Wyoming. He also served in the US Army and the US Navy. On his return to Kentucky, Joseph opened a small restaurant in Paris, Kentucky called Dottie’s Restaurant. After the closing of that restaurant, he did some traveling. He later stared another business in Georgetown, Bailey Home Improvement where he attained a significant customer base that developed into lifelong friendships. Joseph met Geneva Smith in 1972 where he worked at Electric Parts and immediately fell in love. After a long courtship, Joseph married the love of his life in 1984. Over the course of their marriage, they never had children, but had an extended family that they considered their own. Geneva’s brother, Jeff, had two children, James Paul “JP” Smith, and Samara Christine Smith, who they adored. Although Joseph was Jeff’s brother-in-law, the kids referred to him as their Papa. Joseph instantly became a younger man having two children in his life. They adored him more than anyone in their life. Papa and Ninny as she was called knew them as their heart.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Bailey (1967), and his mother, Wilma Bailey (1994). Joseph is survived by his wife, Geneva, two sisters, Annetta Scott and Joan Harrington. He also has an extensive family both local and afar. Part of his extended family included his friend, Leo Reed, whom Joseph met in the first grade.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1 p.m., Chaplin Esther Snapp officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors preformed by American Legion Post 24 and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard.