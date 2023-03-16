Joseph “Joe” Robert Biedenweg
Joseph “Joe” Robert Biedenweg, 33, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born May 29, 1989 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of Janet Lynn (Jeff) Swan and the late Karl Steven Biedenweg.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
He graduated from Trine University, Angola, Indiana and was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity Beta Omicron Chapter. Joe was a Sales Rep. and F&I Manager for Sea Ray of Louisville and he enjoyed being outdoors and on the water and he loved boating, fishing and golfing.
In addition to his mother and step-father, Joe is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin and Mandy Biedenweg; his beloved dog Chester; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his father, Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Roseann Kohrman and Bill and Louise Biedenweg and his cousins, Haley Nellum and Brian Biedenweg.
Joe’s Celebration Of Life Service will be held at a later date and you can be sure there will be Jimmy Buffett music playing. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Amen House, Post Office Box 211, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
