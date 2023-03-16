Joseph “Joe” Robert Biedenweg

Joseph “Joe” Robert Biedenweg, 33, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born May 29, 1989 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of Janet Lynn (Jeff) Swan and the late Karl Steven Biedenweg. 

