Joseph "Joey" McKinney
Member of Northside Baptist Church
Joseph “Joey” McKinney, 39, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He was the son of Danny and Lynn Covington McKinney of Georgetown, born in Lexington on Aug. 17, 1981. Joseph worked in retail for many years, enjoyed fishing and loved music and his friends. He was baptized at Northside Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is survived by his daughter, Jordan Elizabeth McKinney of Georgia, his sister, Erin (Matt) Mitchell of Georgetown and their children, Gia and Laina Mitchell. He is also survived by his Aunt Kathy (James) Jones of Georgetown, Aunt Thresea McKinney of North Carolina, Uncle Howard (Judy) Covington of Georgetown, many loving cousins and someone very special to him, Rachel Weg.
Visitation for Joseph will be Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeremy Arnold officiating. Honorary bearers will be Chris May,
Matt Mitchell, Jessie Sinkhorn, Jacob Sinkhorn, Andrew Bevins, Josh Elderidge, Nathan Childers, Howard Covington, David Button and Randy Polley.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Gathering Place Mission, 339 Bourbon Street, Georgetown, KY 40324 www.thegatheringplacemission.com/.
Live Stream will be provided on the funeral home face book page at the time of the service.
