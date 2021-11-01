Joseph L. Radosevich
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Joseph L. Radosevich, 84, husband of Jacqueline Marchio Radosevich, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Born in Numa, Iowa, and raised in Novinger, Missouri, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ann Grgurich Radosevich.
A former steel mill worker in the Midwest, Joe began his career with horses competing in horse shows and by unloading trailers after his shift. He then began training quarter horses before moving to thoroughbreds in what would become a training career that spanned more than 50 years. He loved attending horse sales, farm and livestock auctions, watching horse racing, detailing his trucks and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children, Joey Radosevich, Jeff (Yvonne) Radosevich, Jill Radosevich Chamblin, and Jake (Shelly) Radosevich; grandchildren, Jackie (Brian) Watson, Jennifer Radosevich, Jamie (Brian) Hernandez, Jacob Radosevich, Justin Radosevich, Josie Radosevich, Matthew Chamblin, Michael Chamblin and Joshua Radosevich; as well as eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Bob Radosevich and grandson, Josh Radosevich.
Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Visitation will be 3 p.m. till service time. Burial will be in the Eureka Cemetery, Tahlequah, Oaklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockey’s Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (www.pdjf.org). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.