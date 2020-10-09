Joseph Lee McGlone

Joseph Lee McGlone, 42, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.  Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.  Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph McGlone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you