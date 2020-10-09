Joseph Lee McGlone
Joseph Lee McGlone, 42, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 12:26 am
