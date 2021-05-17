Joshua Arnold Willoughby
Loving son
Joshua Arnold Willoughby, 38, of Paris, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 surrounded by his family at Baptist Health, Lexington. He was born in Georgetown on July 29, 1982 to Jackie Willoughby and Libby Rice Powell.
Joshua was employed in the food service industry. He enjoyed; playing golf, horse races, cooking and played high school basketball, including playing in the state tournament with Scott County High School. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Joshua is survived by his father; Jackie Willoughby, Sr. of Georgetown; mother; Libby Rice Powell of Paris; three brothers; Jackie Arnold Willoughby, Jr. of Stamping Ground, Bill Willoughby of Georgetown and Todd Willougbhy of Georgetown; one sister; Ginny Willoughby of Georgetown; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joshua was preceded in death by paternal grandparents; Arnold and Geneva Willoughby; maternal grandparents; Vernon and Wanda Rice.
Private Family Service.
