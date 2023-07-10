Joyce Lee Mosher, 84, of Richmond, passed away surrounded by loved ones on, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Joyce was born, Joyce Kenley on Aug. 2, 1938, to Charles Kenley and Georgia Johnston Kenley, in Georgetown.
In 1974 she married her husband Walter Mosher, and they had two children Charles and Chris Mosher. Joyce was a teacher in the Berea Community school system for 30 years and a pillar in the community.
She is proceeded in death by her mother, Georgia Kenley, Father, Charles Kenley, a sister Charlene Walker, a brother Bobbie Kenley, and her Husband of 39 years, Walter Mosher, who passed in 1997. She is survived by her two sons, Charles Mosher (Shelley) and Chris Mosher (Nancy), her three grandchildren Brian Mosher (Mandy), Brittany Robinson, and Brooke Mosher, her four great-grandchildren Connor, Catherine, Lilly, and Nathan, two brothers, Jerry Kenley, and Dale Kenley (Marilyn) and many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Visitation will be held at Lakes Funeral home on Wednesday July 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Union Church on Thursday July 13 at 11 a.m. Burial service to follow at Berea Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Brian Mosher, Ryan Kenley, Jeffery Kenley, Jeremy Kenley, Timmy Walker, Terry Kenley, Ricky Sargent. Serving as honorary pallbearers will Gary Conkin, Rick Brammer, and Mike Hogg.
