Joyce Lou (Fogus) Cains
Member of Penn Avenue Baptist Church
Joyce Lou (Fogus) Cains, 79, widow of John “Jack” Morton Cains, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1942 in Berry, Kentucky, daughter of the late Mamie Rider Cloe and Russell Fogus. Joyce was a member of Penn Avenue Baptist Church and she enjoyed reading, camping and flowers.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jackie Riggs, her son, John M. Cains II; her grandsons, Wesley Todd (Fiance’ Arielynn Rollins) Riggs and John (Katie Siler) Cains; two sisters, Diane Cloe (Jason) Sams and Paulette (Bob) Mason; a special nephew, David Long; special friends and caretakers, Robert and Joyce Short and Melva Lou Wells. In addition to her parents and her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by one sister, Candy Cloe and her brother, Marvin West.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.