Joyce Smith
Served in U.S. Marine Corp
Joyce Smith, 81, widow of Carl D. Smith, Sr., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 30, 1939 in Cincinnati, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Burton Cochran. Joyce served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, where she met and married her husband of 55 years.
Joyce had a love for golf, she was a member of the Canewood Women’s Golf Association, the Cynthiana Country Club Women’s Golf Association as well as a former board member for the Cynthiana Country Club. In addition to loving and caring for her family she also loved to help others. One of the ways she did that was through the Georgetown-Scott County Senior Citizens Center where she served as a volunteer and board member.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by many, including her three sons, Carl D. Smith, Jr. (Paula Sue), Georgetown, Troy F. Smith (Mackenzie), Lexington, Jason E. Smith (Jessica), Cynthiana, grandchildren, Carl D. Smith, III, Cynthiana, Dillon Smith (Angie), Georgetown, Matthew Smith, Norfolk, VA, Virginia Smith, Charlotte, NC, Elliott Smith, Cynthiana, great-granddaughter, Caroline Smith, sisters, Verda Boner and Gail Giagios of Falmouth, and her beloved dogs, Willie and Sophie. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by six siblings.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care and to Joyce’s special caregivers, Lindsey and Patty.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the family will lead a short memorial service to honor Joyce’s life. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.