Juanita Myers Cleveland
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Juanita Myers Cleveland, wife of James Clark Cleveland, DVM, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Born in Paris, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta Langfels Myers. A member of St. John Catholic Church, she enjoyed quilting and crocheting as well as time with her family.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, she is survived by her daughter, Susan (Lyle) McMillin; granddaughter, Maggie McMillin; and brother, Raymond “Buddy” (Peggy) Myers. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Jean Myers and Joan Ann Myers.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Lance McMillin, Luke McMillin, Daniel Cleveland, David Barron, Pete Midden and Lenny Midden. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.