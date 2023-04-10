Juanita Stroud, 88, wife of Douglas Stroud, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. Born Oct. 9, 1934 in Robbinsville, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Mae Gates. She as a member of the First United Methodist Church, Georgetown.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Marshall Hall, and brother, Michael Gates. Juanita will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 67 years, Douglas C. Stroud, daughter, Diane Hall, Georgetown, grandsons, Carter (Lauren) Hall, Stamping Ground, and Connor (Hannah Gilbert) Hall, Nicholasville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Connor Hall officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Georgetown First United Methodist Church, 1280 Lexington Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Juanita’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
