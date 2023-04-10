Juanita Stroud

Juanita Stroud

Juanita Stroud

Juanita Stroud, 88, wife of Douglas Stroud, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. Born Oct. 9, 1934 in Robbinsville, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Mae Gates. She as a member of the First United Methodist Church, Georgetown.

To send flowers to the family of Juanita Stroud, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 12
Visitation
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 12
Service
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you