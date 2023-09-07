Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie
Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Born in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Frances Cunningham Otten.
Known affectionately by everyone as Enaw, she had a love for sports, and especially loved watching her grandkids and her great grandkids play. She was a graduate of the last class of Georgetown High School. She retired from Sam’s Restaurant where she worked for over 30 years. Enaw enjoyed trips to the beach, going shopping, and eating out with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards. Enaw could also be found with her Diet Mt. Dew and cigarettes while spending time on Facebook. She was truly the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother a family could ever hope for. She will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Enaw will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kenna (Jeff) Portwood, grandchildren, Kayla (Cody) Grigsby, Jordan (Hali) Portwood, great-grandchildren, Mallory and Addalynn Portwood, Hagen, Bennett, Beckham, and Aubree Grigsby, stepson, Gary Lynn (Carolyn) Morris and their children, and very special friends, Joyce Portwood, Stephannie Franklin, and Kristie Daniel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Thomas, and husband, Kenneth Morris.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Switzer Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Tyler Portwood, Dylan Portwood, Nick Hudson, Christian Portwood, Jordan Portwood, and Cody Grigsby. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Lynn Morris, George “Spanky” Ammerman, Don Wise, and Kevin Tipton. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Judy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
