Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie

Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie

Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie

Judith Ann “Enaw” Gillispie, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Born in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Frances Cunningham Otten. 

To send flowers to the family of Judith Ann Gillispie, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 8
Visitation
Friday, September 8, 2023
4:00PM-6:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 8
Service
Friday, September 8, 2023
6:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you