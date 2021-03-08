Judith Marie Frederick
Granny to all
Judith Marie Frederick, 77, wife of Isaac A. Frederick, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Marguerite Gift Howard. She was a retired insurance agent with Bankers Life and Casualty as well as a former real estate agent. She enjoyed puzzles, card games, crocheting, cleaning her swimming pool, cooking, but most of all loved her family. She never met a stranger and her door was always open to anyone in need. She was known as Granny to all.
In addition to her husband of 43 years, she is survived by her children, Mitch Coyle, Isaac Frederick, Jr, Darin (Naomi) Frederick, Chelly (Paul) Skinner, Lynette (Bryan) Minnich, Laurie Weissinger, Audra (Jerry) Whiteman, Monica Weissinger, Kari Frederick and Niki Frederick; sister, Genevieve Cahill; seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private, conducted by Pastor Bobby Lakes with entombment at the Lexington Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.