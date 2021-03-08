Judith Marie Frederick

Judith Marie Frederick

Judith Marie Frederick

Granny to all

Judith Marie Frederick, 77, wife of Isaac A. Frederick, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.  Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Marguerite Gift Howard. She was a retired insurance agent with Bankers Life and Casualty as well as a former real estate agent. She enjoyed puzzles, card games, crocheting, cleaning her swimming pool, cooking, but most of all loved her family.  She never met a stranger and her door was always open to anyone in need. She was known as Granny to all. 

In addition to her husband of 43 years, she is survived by her children, Mitch Coyle, Isaac Frederick, Jr, Darin (Naomi) Frederick, Chelly (Paul) Skinner, Lynette (Bryan) Minnich, Laurie Weissinger, Audra (Jerry) Whiteman, Monica Weissinger, Kari Frederick and Niki Frederick; sister, Genevieve Cahill; seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. 

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private, conducted by Pastor Bobby Lakes with entombment at the Lexington Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Judith Frederick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
First Visitation
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you