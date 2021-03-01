Judy Ann Glass Lanter
Member of the Church of God
Judy Ann Glass Lanter, 78, wife of Robert Wayne Lanter, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Tolbert and Fannie Bell Pullen Glass. A retired factory worker with Texas Instruments, she also worked at Fallen Springs Recreation Center and was a long-time attendee of Versailles Baptist Church and member of the Church of God in Georgetown. Never about herself, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her children, Missie (Jerry Cooper) Lanter and Jeff (Regina) Lanter; sister, Betty (Billy) Dalzell; brothers, Larry (Linda) Glass and Danny (Ginger) Glass; grandchildren, Shawn (Sherry) Lewis, Stefan (Tenille) Lewis, Coty (Amanda) Lewis, Dayne (Rosie) Lewis, Abbey Lanter, Emma Lanter and Sophie Lanter; great grandchildren, Ryleigh and Charlotte Ann Lewis; and close family friend, Morgan Shellenberger and her son Aydden. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Larry Gritton. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be her grandsons and nephew, Rick Dalzell. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. To follow government mandates, face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.