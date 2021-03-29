Judy Ann Grizzle
Member of Victory Life Church
Judy Ann Grizzle, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born April 22, 1941 in Vichy, Missouri, daughter of the late Raymond Daniels and Edna (Curtis) Guffey. Judy graduated from Midway University Nursing Program and had been a private duty Registered Nurse for many years. Judy was a member of Victory Life Church and she loved being with her family, friends and her two dogs, Chenille and Brownie.
She is survived by three sons, Buddy (Wilmye) Grizzle, Bobby Grizzle and Todd (Holly) Grizzle; five grandchildren, Christy Grizzle, Michael Grizzle, Brian Elam, Victoria Grizzle and Nathan McKenzie; several great-grandchildren; one special great-grandson, Blake Comley. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one son, Doug Lone Grizzle; two sisters, Wanda Hodge and Noody Daniels; her brother, Dutch Daniels.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Redmond officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Grizzle, Brian Elam, Blake Comley, Nathan McKenzie, Ryan Grizzle and Kaden Grizzle. Memorial contributions may be directed to Victory Life Church, 1141 Lexington Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Due to the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements while visiting with the family.
