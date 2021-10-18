Judy Belle Blankenship
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Judy Belle Blankenship, 83, wife of Rogell Blankenship, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born April 11, 1938 in Ashville, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Marion Heil. Judy was a hospital LPN and a member of the catholic church. Judy and Rogell’s 62 years of marriage began when they met while they were students at Western Kentucky University. She had a love of sports especially basketball and football. Judy was an avid reader and very skilled at needle-point and had a passion and interest in politics. She loved spending time with her family and loved vacations and road trips.
Along with her husband of 62 years Judy will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kathy (Joe) Jordan, Lexington, Karen (Tim) Marcum, Louisville, Cindy (Adam) Warren, Georgetown, Jeana (Jim) Burke, Prestonsburg, Katie (Joe) Tipton, Georgetown, twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
