Judy Kay Kellerhals
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Judy Kay Kellerhals, 68, wife of Lewis O. Kellerhals, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 peacefully at her home in Georgetown. Born June 8, 1954 in Campton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Reece Luke and Betty Collins.
Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 37 years, Lewis O. Kellerhals, sons, Charles Wayne Luke, Robert Lee Brewer, daughters-in-law, Kimberly Luke, Mary Brewer, all of Georgetown, three grandchildren, Camren Brewer, Justin Luke, Brianna Brewer, grandchild-in-law, Billy Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Chloe Johnson and Penny Lynn Johnson.
Judy was a devoted wife and mother and her world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy and her husband ran a restaurant at the Georgetown Flea Market for many years and she operated a booth there where she sold many of the crafts she made, especially her time-out dolls. She also enjoyed get-togethers and playing cards.
Memorial Gathering was held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.