Junius “Jerome” Redfearn, Jr., 81, husband of Virginia Redfearn, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home in Georgetown. He was born on Oct. 10, 1940 to the late Junius Jerome and Roberta Stamper Redfearn, Sr. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Southern Methodist University.
Jerome worked as a music teacher and choir director for 18 years and was the Department Chair of Fine Arts for Kentucky Wesleyan College. Following his tenure as a teacher Jerome owned and operated the Central Kentucky Antique Mall in Georgetown, Kentucky for many years. Jerome served as President of the Kentucky Music Educators Association and was a board member for the Georgetown Scott County Museum. He was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in Owensboro and the Kentucky Collectors Group.
Jerome will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Virginia Parmley Redfearn, daughters, Marjorie (Dario) Cabianca, Martha (Joe Cameron) Johnson, grandchildren, Mackenzie Rene (Paul Christopher) Redfearn, Riley Redfearn Cabianca, Joseph Pietro Cabianca, Samuele James Cabianca, Joe Cameron Johnson, Jr., Annabelle Claire Johnson, great-granddaughter, Alice Virginia Redfearn as well as many extended family members and precious friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Roberta Redfern Dulin, Jimmy Redfern, Robert Redfern, aunts, Marjorie Weeks Karsner, Almira Redfern Owen, and beloved grandmother, Martha Frances Elkin Weeks Redfern.
Funeral Services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Georgetown Baptist Church, Pastor Alan Redditt officiating. Visitation began prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Riley Redfearn Cabianca, Joe Cameron Johnson Sr., Dario Gaetano Cabianca, Paul Christopher Redfearn, Chad Redfern, and John Dulin. Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Anderson, David Benz, Mark Boultinghouse, Scott Dolson, Burl McCoy, Clay McKnight, Julius Rather, David Stuart, Vincent Rosenthal, Doug Snider, Ron Vance, and Robert Westerman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown/Scott County Museum, 229 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
