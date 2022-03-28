Justin Clay Wells
Justin Clay Wells, 48, of Georgetown, husband of Michelle Barron Wells, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Georgetown on Feb. 12, 1974, to Jimmy and Linda Polley Wells. Justin was a former factory worker, a member of First Church of the Nazarene, and was passionate about his video games. Most of all, Justin loved his children and grandchildren, and he enjoyed making people laugh.
In addition to his wife Michelle, and his parents, he will be lovingly remembered by his children, Justa (Daniel) Bowling of Lexington, Zelda (Ian) Dozer of Sadieville, Aubrey (Sarah) Wells of Georgetown, and his grandchildren, Maddox Dozer, Nova Dozer, and Elsie May Bowling. He is also survived by his brother Scott (Jenny) Wells of Georgetown, sister, Hannah (Jimmy) Boyd of Richmond, nieces and nephews, Ezra Wells, Micah Shelton, Taylor Ayotte, Hailey Wells, and brother-in-law Buford Barron. He will also be missed by his beloved pet-Crips.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2pm at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial at Georgetown Cemetery will follow the service, with Micah Shelton, Ezra Wells, Ian Dozer, Daniel Bowling, Buford Barron, and Marty Poole serving as pallbearers.
