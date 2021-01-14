Kaelyn Bullock Hand

Kaelyn Bullock Hand, 39, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaelyn Hand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you