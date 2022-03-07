Kara Anne Flynn

Kara Anne Flynn, 32, passed away on March 5, 2022. Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kara Flynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.