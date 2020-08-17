Karen D. Workman
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Karen D. Workman, 63, passed away August 11, 2020 in Stamping Ground with her family by her side. She was a strong woman that was very devoted to her family. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was one of kind and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her 3 children; Johnny Masters, David Masters and Crystal Masters. She has 9 grandchildren. She also has 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way.