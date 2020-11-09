Karen Lee Salmon Sims
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Karen Lee Salmon Sims, 55, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 24, 1965 to the late Lee Salmon and June Peters Rhiensmith.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Sims; one son, Austin Rankin; one stepson, Brad Sims; one stepdaughter, Michele Sims; two sisters, Sheryl Salmon, Toye Kimbelton; and five grandchildren, Ian Rankin, Ryder Rankin, Kade Rankin, Ellie Rankin, and Maverick Rankin.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.